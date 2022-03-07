The trailer of Attack – Part One not just showcases John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez’s beautiful chemistry, but also gives a glimpse of how he combats terrorism and stops the rampant terror attacks as India’s first super soldier. The film directed by Lakshya Raj Anand has elements of sci-fi and promises to be an action-packed ride.

Watch The Trailer Of Attack – Part One Below:

