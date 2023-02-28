If you happen to be a fan of Firoz Nadiadwala's comedy franchise, there's a good news for you! As right after Hera Pheri 3, the producer is set to make Awara Pagal Deewana 2 starring theAwara Pagal Deewana 2 trio Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal. Reportedly, even John Abraham will join the Ahmed Khan directorial. Hera Pheri 3: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal Were Doing the Promo Shoot, Actual Filming of the Movie Not Commenced Yet - Reports.

Awara Pagal Deewana 2 on Cards:

EXCLUSIVE!! Firoz Nadiadwala to make #AwaraPagalDeewana2 right after #HeraPheri3... AKSHAY KUMAR, SUNIEL SHETTY and PARESH RAWAL return to reprise their roles, with JOHN ABRAHAM also joining the gang this time... Ahmed Khan directs! #APD2 https://t.co/8yddvCe8mB — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) February 28, 2023

