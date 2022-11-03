Ayushmann Khurrana has taken to social media to give a sweet surprise to his fans. He shared a throwback picture of himself and mentioned that he wants to pen a song called ‘O kehndi mainu Daddy’. Not only that, Ayushmann also listed that he is excited for his upcoming film which would be an action adventure. Ayushmann Khurrana’s Latest Thirst Trap on Insta Has Netizens in Awe (View Pic).

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

