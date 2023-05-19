Ayushmann Khurrana's father P Khurrana is no more. Reportedly, the actor's father was a renowned astrologer who passed away on May 19. He was admitted to Fortis Hospital where he breathed his last due to health related issues. His last rites will be performed today at Manimajra cremation ground in Chandigarh at 5.30 PM IST. Sunil Holkar, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Actor, Dies at 40.

