Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the leading names in Bollywood in recent times. The actor has been thrilling audiences with his extraordinary performances since his debut in 2012 with Soojit Sircar's Vicky Donor. But not many know that before making it big in Bollywood, the actor worked in TV and radio. Not to forget, Ayushmann has a separate fan base for his singing as well. The actor had also participated in the talent show Popstars on channel V. A video of the actor along with his brother Aparshakti Khurana during their audition for a talent show is going viral. Both the brothers could be seen giving their auditions to judges Palash Sen, Purabh Kohli and Mehnaaz. The duo could be seen singing "Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe" Dil Chahta Hai during their audition. Ram Mandir Consecration in Ayodhya: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana Soak in Festive Fervour During Pran Pratishtha Ceremony (Watch Video).

Check Out Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana’s Auditions Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)