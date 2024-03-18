The trailer of Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, is all set to release on March 26. Ahead of that, Ali took to Instagram and shared an exciting video, teasing fans about the trailer. The small clip shows Akshay Kumar and Tiger riding a horse. The filmmaker captioned the video as, 'They will RISE from ASHES #BMCM'. The upcoming movie also stars Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar and will be released in theatres on April 10, 2024.

Watch Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer Glimpse:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Abbas Zafar (@aliabbaszafar)

