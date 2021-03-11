Amul has paid tribute to Adarsh Gourav's nomination at the BAFTA 2021 for The White Tiger. The caption reads 'Yellow Try Kar!" advising him to try to have their butter as well.

Check out Amul's tweet on Adarsh Gourav BAFTA nomination...

#Amul Topical: Indian actor one of five nominees for prestigious BAFTA awards! pic.twitter.com/nmkqgyzONw — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) March 11, 2021

