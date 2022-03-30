Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor have announced their next titled Bawaal. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the movie will mark the first time collaboration between Varun-Janhvi. Along with it, the makers also announced the release date of the flick i.e April 7 next year.

Bawaal Announced:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)