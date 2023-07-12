Janhvi Kapoor, recently caused a stir among fans as she shared exciting BTS moments from the trailer launch of her highly anticipated movie Bawaal. In the captivating pictures, Janhvi can be seen alongside her co-star Varun Dhawan, director Nitesh Tiwari, and the rest of the team, soaking up the vibrant atmosphere of Dubai. The photos showcased the camaraderie between Janhvi and Varun, as they indulged in fun-filled moments and relished delectable food during their time in Dubai. The glimpses provided a sneak peek into the lively dynamics of the trailer launch, amplifying the excitement surrounding the film's release. Bawaal Trailer: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Love Saga Has To Pass Through a War of Its Own in Nitesh Tiwari’s Upcoming Film (Watch Video).