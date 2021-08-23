Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor's film Bell Bottom released on August 19 in theatres amid the pandemic. The spy thriller which collected a modest sum on its opening day has minted a decent amount at the ticket window in four days. FYI, on day one the movie churned Rs 2.75 core, day two - 2.60 crore, day three saw a little jump with Rs 3 crore. And finally, on day four (August 22), Sunday being Raksha Bandhan, the film managed to collect Rs. 4.40 crore, making the cumulative four-day total to Rs. 12.75 crore, as reported by Bollywood Hungama.

