The lead pair of Anubhav Sinha’s upcoming film Bheed has been finalised – Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar. This is the second time that the two would be collaborating after Badhaai Do, which is yet-to-be released. The filming of Bheed will start from next month that is November and it is reported that the shooting will take place across Lucknow. The film is jointly produced under the banners of T-Series and Benaras Mediaworks.

