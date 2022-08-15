Superstar Ajay Devgn on Independence Day took to his social media and dropped a video from the sets of his next Bholaa. The actor gave a sneak-peek into the celebrations on his film's sets on the occasion of India's 75 years of freedom. Bholaa also stars Tabu. Bholaa: Ajay Devgn Turns Director Again for Hindi Remake of Kaithi.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

