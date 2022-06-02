Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu’s film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 would be soon hitting Rs 150 crore mark. The film that released on May 20 continues to shine at the box office. Its total collection now stands at Rs 137.54 crore. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan Dismisses Reports About Hiking His Fees Post the Horror-Comedy’s Success.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is rock-steady... Will cross ₹ 150 cr in Wknd 3... The journey ahead - ₹ 175 cr - depends on how the new releases affect its dream run... [Week 2] Fri 6.52 cr, Sat 11.35 cr, Sun 12.77 cr, Mon 5.55 cr, Tue 4.85 cr, Wed 4.45 cr. Total: ₹ 137.54 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/E4wSESscHY — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 2, 2022

