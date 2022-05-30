Kartik Aaryan took to Twitter and slammed a popular portal for reporting how he has hiked his fees post the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He tagged the rumours as 'baseless'. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, BB 2 has surpassed Rs 100 crore mark in nine days at the box office. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box-Office: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu’s Film Enters the Rs 100 Crore Club.

Kartik Aaryan:

Promotion hua hai life mein Increment nahi 😂 Baseless 🙏🏻 https://t.co/qQ3xFYREgr — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) May 30, 2022

