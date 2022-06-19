Kartik Aaryan is on cloud nine as his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continues to shine at the box office even in the fifth weekend and it is soon set to hit Rs 180 crore mark. The actor shared a post saying, “BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is on Fire in Theatres”. The total collection of this flick stands at Rs 179.31 crore. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 OTT Premiere: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu’s Film To Stream on Netflix From June 19! (Watch Video).

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

