Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for his upcoming project, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Now, the actor has reached out to his audience on Instagram to address a pressing dilemma. With a post captioned "Bohot bada confusion ho gaya hai #Bhoolbhulaiyaa3 mein Short Hair Or Long Hair," Aaryan has sparked a significant debate. Eager to ensure an authentic portrayal of his character in the upcoming project, the actor has turned to his fans for input, seeking clarity on whether to maintain his hair long or opt for a shorter style. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan Welcomes Back 'OG Manjulika' Vidya Balan to Horror Franchise; Actor Says, 'This Diwali Is Going To Be Crackling' (Watch Video).

Kartik Aaryan's IG Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)