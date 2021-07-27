The teaser of Sanjay Dutt's song Bhai Bhai from the movie Bhuj: The Pride of India will be out on July 28. The makers dropped a little glimpse from the track and shared the news. Bhuj is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 13.

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)