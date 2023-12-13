Actor Bobby Deol recently gave fans a sneak peek into his transformation for the character 'Abrar' in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal. Taking to Instagram, Bobby shared a captivating video showcasing his metamorphosis into the role. Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles, premiered on December 1st. Despite garnering a mixed response from critics and audiences movie is still running successful on the box office. Animal Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor's Provocative Performance Can't Rescue Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Exhausting and Disturbing Ode to Toxic Masculinity (LatestLY Exclusive).

See Bobby Deol's BTS Video From Animal Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

