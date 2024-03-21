Bobby Deol was seen arriving in style at Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday’s Baby shower today. Dressed casually in a white shirt and denim jeans, he flaunted his rugged ‘Lord Bobby’ look. He also shared a heartwarming moment with underprivileged children, generously giving them money and posing for photos. Bobby affectionately interacted with them, bidding goodbye with a warm "Bye Beta." Netizens lauded his humility, flooding comments like “Lord For a reason” and “Such a golden heart.” Watch the video below! Animal Success Party: Bobby Deol Wins Hearts for His Sweet Gesture, Asks Security Not To Push Fans (Watch Video).

Watch Bobby Deol's Sweet Encounter With Poor Kids

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

