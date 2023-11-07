Prerna Arora was booked for money laundering for allegedly cheating producer Pooja Films’ Vashu Bhagnani of Rs 31 crore. As per latest reports, the Bombay High Court has granted her acquittal in this 2018 financial dispute case with Pooja Films. The case has been amicably resolved and dismissed by Bombay HC. The court has ordered Prerna to pay a fine of Rs 3 lakhs within the said time. Film Producer Prerna Arora Held for Cheating Vashu Bhagnani.

Producer Prerna Arora Case Update

