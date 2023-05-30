Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30 (ANI): Actor Vivek Oberoi surprised his son Vivaan by making him meet former Indian cricketer Syed Kirmani at IPL 2023 in Ahmedabad.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Vivek posted a picture of himself, his son and Syed Kirmani.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Surprised my son by taking him to meet the 1983 cricket star @syedkirmaniofficial at IPL 2023's pre-match conversation. Turns out our pre-match predictions were right, at the end of it the heart always win."

Syed Kirmani is a former India wicket-keeper batter. Kirmani was a member of the Indian team that won the 1983 Cricket World Cup under Kapil Dev. In 2016, he was awarded the Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award, the highest honour bestowed by BCCI on a former player.

Kirmani has represented India in 88 Tests scoring 2759 runs with 12 half-centuries and two tons to his name at an average of 27.04. He has also done 198 dismissals for the country which includes 160 catches and 38 stumpings.

In ODIs, the wicket-keeper batter has played 49 matches for India scoring 373 runs at an average of 20.72. He has 36 dismissals to his name which includes 27 catches and 9 stampings.

Talking about CSK's win on Monday, MS Dhoni's CSK defeated Hardik Pandya's GT in a last-ball thriller by five wickets at Ahmedabad.

A rock-solid partnership between Conway-Ruturaj had helped set the foundation for a successful run-chase, but a game-changing spell from Mohit Sharma threatened to take away the win from CSK. However, Dube and Jadeja kept calm to seal a memorable title win for the Men in Yellow.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vivek will be seen in Rohit Shetty's debut web series 'Indian Police Force'.

Vivek and Sidharth Malhotra will be portraying the lead roles in the series, which will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

