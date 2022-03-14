Anshula Kapoor on Monday (March 14) shared a happy picture of hers posing with dad Boney and sister Khushi Kapoor. The trio were seen smiling broadly for the camera, however, it's Anil Kapoor who happens to be the highlight of the click. AK61: Pic Of Ajith Kumar With Boney Kapoor Takes Internet By Storm!

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)