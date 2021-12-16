Ever since Boney Kapoor joined the world of Instagram, he has been sharing intriguing posts. From giving a glimpse of his off screen life to sharing pictures from the sets of the film, the ace producer is serving some major treat to fans on social media. The latest picture that he has posted is from the sets of the upcoming film Maidaan in which Ajay Devgn would be seen playing the lead role. Devgn would be portraying the character of the football coach named Syed Abdul Rahim. This particular picture was taken while they were shooting in Kolkata.

Boney Kapoor with Ajay Devgn

