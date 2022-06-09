The trailer of Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva is slated to be released on June 15. Ahead of that, the makers have released Amitabh Bachchan’s look as Guru, the wise leader, in this Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer. Big B can be seen in a rugged avatar as he holds ‘PRABHĀSTRA: The Sword of Light’. Brahmastra: Mouni Roy’s Fans Impressed With Actress’ First Look In The Teaser Video, Compare Her Avatar To Scarlet Witch And Naagin.

Amitabh Bachchan In Brahmastra

गुरू है गंगा ज्ञान की । काटे भाव का पाश गुरू उठा ले अस्त्र जब । करे पाप का नाश Ek aisi Roshni jismein hai… har andhere ko haraane ki Shakti. Here comes GURU! The Wise Leader who holds the PRABHĀSTRA: The Sword of Light! BRAHMĀSTRA Trailer out on JUNE 15th. pic.twitter.com/eriYfcGb5b — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 9, 2022

