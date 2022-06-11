The trailer of Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva is slated to be released on June 15. Ahead of that, the makers have released Nagarjuna Akkineni look from the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer. The South star can be seen in a rugged avatar as he can be seen flaunting his 'Nandi Astra'. Brahmastra: Mouni Roy’s Fans Impressed With Actress’ First Look In The Teaser Video, Compare Her Avatar To Scarlet Witch And Naagin.

Nagarjuna Akkineni in Brahmastra:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)