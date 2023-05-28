Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber looked quite the power couple in their fine attire for Cannes 2023. Daniel dressed in an all black tuxedo, while Sunny stunned in a rose gold dress with a long cape in the back. The actress posted a sweet video with her husband from the Festival, where they shared a kiss on the red carpet. She wrote "God sent you @DanielWeber99 into my life at my lowest moment. In that moment you literally saved my life and have been by my side since. 15 yrs of togetherness!" Kennedy Teaser: Rahul Bhat's Deadly Assassin Meets Sunny Leone's Diva in This Anurag Kashyap Thriller.

View Sunny and Daniel at Cannes:

God sent you @DanielWeber99 into my life at my lowest moment. In that moment you literally saved my life and have been by my side since. 15yrs of togetherness! Without you this moment in @Festival_Cannes would never have happened. Your continuous fight to propel me forward and… pic.twitter.com/uEHq9fTYuQ — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) May 28, 2023

