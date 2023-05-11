Director Anurag Kashyap took to Instagram to reveal the teaser of his upcoming film Kennedy. Starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone, the film is India’s only selection at Cannes Film Festival this year. The teaser shows Rahul as Kennedy, a deadly assassin and Sunny Leone as Charlie will meet for the first time. However, not much is revealed in the teaser but we can expect something more interesting from the movie. Kennedy: Anurag Kashyap Drops Intense First Poster of His Film With Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat Ahead Of Cannes 2023 Premiere (View Pic).

Check Out The Teaser Here:

