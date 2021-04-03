Chaalbaaz In London has been announced with Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. The film is directed by Pankaj Parashar who had helmed the classic Sridevi movie Chalbaaz. This time, the premise will be based in London as is obvious from the title and the video. Shraddha, of course, will have dual roles and the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan.

Check out Chaalbaaz In London starring Shraddha Kapoor's announcement video

SHRADDHA KAPOOR'S FIRST DOUBLE ROLE... #ShraddhaKapoor will be essaying a double role... The film - titled #ChaalbaazInLondon - is directed by Pankaj Parashar, who directed #Chaalbaaz [starring #Sridevi]... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan. pic.twitter.com/WhdZUipLUb — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 3, 2021

