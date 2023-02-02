Chitrashi Rawat shot to fame for the portrayal of Komal Chautala in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chak De! India. The actress is now all set to tie the knot with her longtime beau Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani. The two, who met on the sets of Premmayee, dated for 11 years and are now all set to take their relationship to the next level. TOI reports that Chitrashi and Dhruvaditya would be tying the knot on February 4 Bilaspur. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to Tie the Knot on February 6, 2023 - Reports.

Chitrashi Rawat And Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani Wedding

