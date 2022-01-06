On December 6, Anushka Sharma took the internet by storm as she announced her next. In her upcoming Netflix project, she is all set to essay the role of the Indian international cricketer and former captain of the Indian national women's cricket team, Jhulan Goswami. Yes, it's a sports biopic for Sharma. The actress also took to social media and penned how honoured she feels to play a gutsy girl in blue. Have a look. Chakda Xpress: Jhulan Goswami’s Biopic Starring Anushka Sharma to Release on Netflix (Watch Video).

Anushka Sharma:

It is an absolute honour to play you in this film that’s inspired by your gutsy life. Every Indian must see and know what you and the girls in blue did and continue to do for the country. Thank you! 🇮🇳 💜 https://t.co/zIOdHIUOa6 — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) January 6, 2022

