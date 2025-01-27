After facing a rough patch for the past few years, Akshay Kumar is flying high with the success of his latest release, Sky Force. Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, the aerial actioner marked the Bollywood debut of Veer Pahariya. The movie opened with mixed reviews on Friday (January 24) and collected an impressive INR 15.30 crore. The Republic Day weekend seems to have worked perfectly in their favour, with the filmmaking INR 26.30 crore on Saturday and 31.60 crore, taking the total collection to INR 73.20 crore in India. Sky Force is bankrolled by Maddock Films and Jio Studios and is reportedly made on a budget of INR 160 crore. ‘Sky Force’ Movie Review: Akshay Kumar Overshadows a Struggling Veer Pahariya and Yet the War Drama Refuses To Take Flight! (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘Sky Force’ Box Office Update

'SKY FORCE' FLIES HIGH, RECORDS A POWER-PACKED WEEKEND... 2025 starts off with a wave of hope and optimism... #SkyForce posts an impressive opening weekend total, with Saturday and Sunday [#RepublicDay] contributing handsomely to its fantastic performance. With discounted ticket… pic.twitter.com/RUg9mrQJT4 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2025

