Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya take centre stage in Sky Force, an action-packed thriller set to release this Friday, January 24. While Akshay plays a seasoned Indian Air Force officer, Veer makes a promising acting debut alongside Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur, and Sharad Kelkar. The film is inspired by India’s daring 1965 airstrike on Pakistan’s Sargodha airbase during the Indo-Pakistani war—widely regarded as the nation’s first and most impactful aerial attack. The first review is out and they call the film “classy vintage patriotic movie.” With its gripping storyline and stellar cast, this film promises to be a thrilling ode to India’s military might. ‘Sky Force’: Trailer for Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya’s Aerial Actioner To Drop on THIS Date – View Motion Poster.

Good One

#Exclusive... Just finished watching #Skyforce (Censor Copy) ... A classy vintage patriotic movie 👌... Movie run time: 125 Minutes.. Our full #SkyForceReview will be out soon...#AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/9fgRtAHHsO — Always Bollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) January 16, 2025

