The highly anticipated live-action adaptation of the beloved animated series Chhota Bheem and The Curse Of Damyaan is set to hit theatres on May 24. Starring veteran actors Anupam Kher and Makrand Deshpande, alongside young talent Yagya Bhasin, who takes on the iconic role of Chhota Bheem, the film promises an exciting cinematic experience for fans of all ages. The teaser for the film is scheduled to be unveiled on March 14, generating even more buzz and anticipation for this cinematic adventure. Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan Teaser: Anupam Kher, Makarand Deshpande Take On Thrilling Adventure in Live-Action Feature (Watch Video).

