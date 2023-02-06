Chitrashi Rawat and Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani tied the knot on February 4. A day before their wedding ceremony the couple exchanged rings and had other pre-wedding rituals too. The Chak De! India fame actress has dropped some unseen pictures from their pre-wedding festivities and they are all about love, laughter and happily ever after. These moments of Chitrashi and Dhruvaditya have been beautifully captured! Chitrashi Rawat and Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani Are Officially Married! Check Out Beautiful Pics From Their Wedding!

Chitrashi Rawat–Dhruvaditya’s Pre-Wedding Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chitrashi Rawat (@chitrashi)

