The much-anticipated trailer for the political heist comedy series, Choona, has arrived, leaving audiences thrilled with its stellar cast and captivating storyline. The trailer showcases Jimmy Sheirgill, Aashim Gulati, and Namit Das in prominent roles. The trio's chemistry and comic timing are evident, promising an entertaining watch. Set in the world of politics and heists, the series appears to be a roller-coaster ride filled with laughter and intrigue. Choona will release on Netflix on August 3, 2023. Choona: Jimmy Shergill Looks for the Planets To Align To Decide Release Date, Netflix Web Series To Stream From August 3! (Watch Video).

Check Out The Trailer Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)