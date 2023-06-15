Tamannaah Bhatia admitted in a recent interview of breaking her 18-year old no-kissing policy for Lust Stories 2 co-starring rumoured beau Vijay Varma. She confessed being in the biz for long time and finally stepping out of her comfort zone. When quizzed about falling for her co-actor, the actress replied, "Well, i don't think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. Infact, after doing kissing scene, I demystified it for myself. It's like holding this cup and drinking coffee. It's more technical. I was very happy i did it. Why was it such a big deal?" However, she also clarified that she did not break her policy to garner popularity. Rumoured Lovebirds Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma Slay in Black Outfits As They Step Out for Dinner Date (View Pic).

Watch Tamannaah Bhatia's Full Interview Below:

Watch Lust Stories 2 Teaser:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)