Jee Karda premiered on Amazon Prime Video today, June 15. The series starring Tamannaah Bhatia, Suhail Nayyar, Aashim Gulati and Anya Singh has grabbed audiences’ attention for numerous reasons. Many who have watched the show are shocked over Tamannaah's raunchy scenes in the series. Well, many are even reminded of her ‘no-kissing policy’. Jee Karda shows actress’ hot, bold, steamy lovemaking scenes and her dare-bare risqué avatar. From dropping video clips to pics, check out how fans have reacted to Tamannaah’s raunchy scenes in Jee Karda. Did Tamannaah Bhatia Break Her 18-Year-Old No-Kissing Policy? Here's What Lust Stories 2 Actress Has to Say! (Watch Video).

Raunchy

"No Kissing Policy"

#TamannaahBhatia on 2016 - "I won't do kissing scenes" Tamannaah in 2023 @tamannaahspeaks ....??? pic.twitter.com/Kk1pfqpQwv — 𝘿 𝙄 𝙉 𝙀 𝙎 𝙃 𝘼 𝙅 𝙄 𝙏 𝙃 🇦🇷 (@dinesh__ajith) June 6, 2023

Hot

Tamannaah Goes Bold

Watch The Trailer Of Jee Karda Below:

