Actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan will share screen space for the first time in the Indian version of Citadel. As per ETimes reports, the Shaakuntalam actress has confirmed that she will play Priyanka's character Nadia Sinh's mother in the show. The International version features Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in the lead roles. Sikandar Kher Joins Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu for Hindi Remake of Citadel- Reports.

