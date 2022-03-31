Netflix released the new trailer of the upcoming film Cobalt Blue. The film is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Sachin Kundalkar, its story is about a brother and sister who fall in love with the same man. Prateik Babbar plays the charismatic paying guest, while the brother-sister duo is essayed by Neelay Mehendale and Anjali Sivaraman, respectively. Cobalt Blue is all set to release on April 2.

Cobalt Blue New Trailer

