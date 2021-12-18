The last full moon of 2021 was seen on the sky on Saturday (December 18). Actress Dia Mirza took to Twitter and shared a beautiful click of the full moon shining brightly in the sky. While sharing the still she wrote, "Don’t forget to look up and witness the beautiful ‘Cold Moon’ the last and longest full moon of #2021." Have a look!

Check Out Dia Mirza's Tweet Below:

Don’t forget to look up and witness the beautiful ‘Cold Moon’ the last and longest full moon of #2021 😍 pic.twitter.com/tdOb6Jo1R3 — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) December 18, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)