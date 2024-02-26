Dia Mirza effortlessly exudes charm and elegance with each of her appearances, and her latest ensemble is no exception. The actress looks stunning in an exquisite ethnic blue top and coordinated trouser ensemble, adorned with intricate mirror work. The sleeveless blue jacket, embellished with delicate floral and mirror detailing, features a flattering v-neckline and is elegantly paired with a white top underneath. The coordinating flared blue pants boast large checks and have matching floral and mirror accents along the sides and hem. Dia's makeup is flawlessly executed, with a dewy and radiant base complemented by subtle hints of pink on her lips and cheeks, adding a touch of freshness to her look. She completes her ensemble with circular white earrings and white pumps. Her cascading, flowy locks are the perfect finishing touch to the overall look. Dia Mirza Radiates Elegance in Red Floral Saree Paired With Matching Sleeveless Blouse (See Pics).

View Dia Mirza’s Pics and Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

