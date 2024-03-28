(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
Crew: Ila Arun Criticises 'Choli Ke Peeche' Remix in Kareena Kapoor Khan's Film, Says 'I'm Dumbfounded'
Singer and actor Ila Arun talks about the recreation of 'Choli Ke Peeche' in the film Crew, delving into the trend of remixing old songs and its impact on contemporary cinema.
Socially Team Latestly| Mar 28, 2024 09:39 AM IST