Indian folk and playback singer Ila Arun has expressed surprise and astonishment upon learning that her iconic song ''Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai'' has been recreated for the upcoming film Crew, featuring Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu. Arun conveyed her feelings of being 'dumbfounded' by the remixed version of her song. In a recent interview with IndiaToday.in, she said, "What else I could do, except give them my blessings? I was dumbfounded but couldn't ask them why have you done this? I feel 'Choli Ke Peeche' is such an iconic song. They say it's a new thing to reach out to the younger generation. But why should we?". Crew Song ‘Choli Ke Peeche’: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh Add Modern Twist to Iconic 90s Track (Watch Video).

Ila Arun Not Happy With Choli Ke Peeche Remix

