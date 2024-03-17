Crew Trailer was released yesterday, March 16, showing the adventures of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon as flight attendants in the long-awaited film. Within 24 hours of its release, the trailer has soared to the top on YouTube, delighting fans everywhere. Producer Ekta Kapoor couldn't contain her excitement, announcing on Instagram, "Attention passengers, #CrewTrailer is our top destination on YouTube!" Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti echoed the sentiment, sharing their joy on Instagram stories. Crew is set to hit theatres on March 29. Crew Trailer: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon Promise Thrills, Humour, and Glamour in This Heist Comedy Releasing on March 29 (Watch Video).

Ektaa Kapoor's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EktaaRkapoor (@ektarkapoor)

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram Story

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram Story

Tabu's Instagram Story

Tabu's Instagram Story

Kriti Sanon's Instagram Story

Kriti Sanon's Instagram Story

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)