Crew trailer drops with much anticipation, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon in their first collaboration. This female-led heist comedy guarantees humour, thrills, and glamour. The trio, portraying flight attendants, embark on a quest for gold, spurred by financial desperation from their bankrupt airline, owned by Vijay Valeya, resembling Vijay Mallya. As they stumble upon a gold-strapped man aboard a flight, chaos ensues. With Kapil Sharma as Tabu's partner and Diljit Dosanjh seduced by Kriti Sanon's character, the stage is set for a rollercoaster ride. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, Crew hits theatres on March 29. Crew Song ‘Ghagra’: Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu Set the Stage on Fire With Their Electrifying Swag (Watch Video).

Watch Crew Trailer

