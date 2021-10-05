Ram Gopal Varma film Dangerous came into controversy after the bold poster of the movie with two female leads kissing each other was released. RGV faced backlash for portraying lesbian experiences in a negative manner. The first trailer of the movie was released in May this year and it got a mixed response. from the viewers. Now the new trailer of the film is officially out and it is filled with steamy scenes and hotness.

Watch Dangerous Trailer 2 Below:

