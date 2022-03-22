Dasvi will feature the three finest actors of Bollywood – Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam. They’d be seen playing the characters Ganga Ram Chaudhary, Bimla Devi (Chief Minister) and Jyoti Deswal (IPS Officer), respectively. The makers have released the character posters ahead of the film’s trailer launch, which is happening tomorrow.

Abhishek Bachchan as Ganga Ram Chaudhary

Nimrat Kaur as Bimla Devi

Yami Gautam as Jyoti Deswal

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)