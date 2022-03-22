Dasvi will feature the three finest actors of Bollywood – Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam. They’d be seen playing the characters Ganga Ram Chaudhary, Bimla Devi (Chief Minister) and Jyoti Deswal (IPS Officer), respectively. The makers have released the character posters ahead of the film’s trailer launch, which is happening tomorrow.
Abhishek Bachchan as Ganga Ram Chaudhary
Chaudhrahat ki pagdi apni shaan hai, Ganga Ram Chaudhary humara naam hai.
Kal aa rahe hain aap sab se milne trailer ke saath. #DasviTrailer out tomorrow at 11 am! #Dasvi @yamigautam @NimratOfficial #ManuRishiChadha @TusharJalota #DineshVijan @shobhnaYadava @LeyzellSandeep pic.twitter.com/XOj45Xg8uN
— Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) March 22, 2022
Nimrat Kaur as Bimla Devi
Mhare pe politics ki power ghani suit kare hain! #DasviTrailer out tomorrow at 11 am. #Dasvi @juniorbachchan @yamigautam #ManuRishiChadha @TusharJalota #DineshVijan @shobhnaYadava @LeyzellSandeep @writish #SureshNair @DrKumarVishwas pic.twitter.com/BwNjQNrCXZ
— Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) March 22, 2022
Yami Gautam as Jyoti Deswal
Power, position ya makkhan lagane se naa pighalti ye sakht chhori. Miliye Jyoti Deswal se #Dasvi trailer mein. #DasviTrailer out tomorrow at 11 am!@juniorbachchan @NimratOfficial #ManuRishiChadha @TusharJalota #DineshVijan @shobhnaYadava pic.twitter.com/zf4g0lZmZW
— Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) March 22, 2022
