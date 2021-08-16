Varun Dhawan's father David Dhawan celebrates his 70th birthday today (August 16). To mark his special day, Varun took to Twitter to post a video montage of his father’s Bollywood journey. David is one of the most successful directors in the genre of comedy. He started off his career as an editor before stepping foot on directing films. He is known as the 'King Of Comedy'. David is best known for directing films like Swarg, Shola Aur Shabnam, Saajan Chale Sasural, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Partner, Chashme Baddoor, Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2 and more.

Check Out the Video Below:

