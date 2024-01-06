Deepika Padukone celebrated her 38th birthday on January 5. The actress’ birthday celebration was a low-key affair. A video surfaced online shows the actress leaving a luxurious hotel after an intimate dinner date with her husband, Ranveer Singh. The power couple of Bollywood, dressed in matching black ensembles, chose not to pose for the paparazzi outside the venue. Are Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Planning to Have a Baby? This Quote of Fighter Actress Will Leave All DeepVeer Fans Excited!

Deepika Padukone With Ranveer Singh

Birthday girl and Ranveer Singh spotted leaving Taj Hotel 💫#HappyBirthdayDeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/IhlNHsyCYz — Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_) January 5, 2024

