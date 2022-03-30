Deepika Padukone recently was felicitated for her work in the mental health space at Time100 Impact Award. Many pictures from the Dubai event was all over the internet. Now, a new click has surfaced online that sees the leggy lass posing with American actress Kat Graham and flaunting her million dollar smile. Deepika Padukone Looks Gorg as She Opts for an Embellished Saree for Awards Night (View Pics).

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)