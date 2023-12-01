Deepika Padukone has shared new pics from her mini-break in London. The beauty is vacaying with her girls, Sneha Ramachander and Divya Narayan, in the capital of England. DP has shared a few pictures on Instagram where she’s flaunting her million-dollar smile while posing with her BFFs. There are other viral pics too where she’s seen dining with them and posing with the famous chef Surender Mohan at the Jamavar restaurant. Deepika Padukone's New Airport Look Reminds Us Winter is Coming; Fighter Actress Slays in White Turtleneck, Oversized Jacket, and Black Pants (Watch Video).

Deepika Padukone In London

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

DP And Her Besties

Deepika with her girlies Sneha and Divya in London 🥰 pic.twitter.com/ut15sExFXZ — Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_) November 30, 2023

At The Exquisite Restaurant

